When Bay Cockburn was huntsman of the Loudoun West Hunt (VA), he would allow the author to bring the bitches home to whelp in a quiet place during the point-to-point season when he was busy racing. “It was so much fun,” says Wendell.

Beneath the cone of heat lamp light,

in the time it takes to break

a sack, wipe clear a face, and head-down shake

all wet away, I urge this not-yet-

breathing-thing: Come in,

