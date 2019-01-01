My Half Farm, in Wentzville, Missouri, was a part of the main fixture of the Bridlespur Hunt Club (IL) from 1957 to 2006, before urbanization forced the club to relocate further west. My Half Farm is still home to hunt horses, the My Half Farm Beagles, and is a regular fixture for the Three Creek Bassets.

The Old Coop on My Half Farm

The Old Coop she stands bended, a dip across her bow

Where time has weathered wood, barely even two-six now.

Many years have passed and she beckons as if to say,

Do you remember when the hunters came my way?

The Old Coop sits heavy, where imposing she once stood.

Many a hunter snapped his knees, back when times were good.

Up and over they did go, landing downhill, facing north.

Over I've flown many times on beasts now left this Earth.

