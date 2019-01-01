Foxhunters and foxhounds in Cumbria have been hunting the fox from time immemorial in the magnificent Lake District on the English-Scottish border. It is a hard and dangerous place for hounds and humans alike—climbing borrans (stone piles), crags (cliffs), and crossing the scree beds (fallen stone from the crags). It’s country that would ruin a horse the first time out, and so the hunting is on foot. Dangerous and exhausting enough to fill the Cumbrians with pride and feelings of purity for their special brand of hunting.

We don’t turn out in scarlet,

We are more at home in tweeds;

We have no aristocratic hounds

Or blood three figure steeds:

Our home is in the up-lands

Where the Great Creator spills

His richest browns and purples

On our everlasting hills

