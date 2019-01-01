It’s been eye-opening to discover the many celebrated authors of classical literarature—like Rudyard Kipling—who have produced foxhunting poetry. In addition to those poets known for their sporting literature and published in these pages, Foxhunting Life readers have enjoyed the foxhunting poems of Sir Arthur Conant Doyle, William Shakespeare, Dylan Thomas, and William Butler Yeats.

What follows is a brief history of foxhunting in seven stanzas, written in the fox’s voice by Rudyard Kipling.

When Samson set my brush afire

To spoil the Timnites barley,

I made my point for Leicestershire

And left Philistia early.

Through Gath and Rankesborough Gorse I fled,

And took the Coplow Road, sir!

And was a Gentleman in Red

When all the Quorn wore woad, sir!

When Rome lay massed on Hadrian's Wall,

And nothing much was doing,

Her bored Centurions heard my call

O' nights when I went wooing.

They raised a pack-they ran it well

(For I was there to run 'em)

From Aesica to Carter Fell,

And down North Tyne to Hunnum.

