A sportin’ death! My word, it was!

An’ taken in a sportin’ way.

Mind you, I wasn’t there to see;

I only tell you what they say.

They found that day at Shillinglee,

An' ran 'im down to Chillinghurst;

The fox was goin' straight an' free

For ninety minutes at a burst.

They 'ad a check at Ebernoe

An' made a cast across the Down,

Until they got a view 'ullo

An' chased 'im up to Kirdford town.

