Blowing Home at Warrenton / Douglas Lees photo

‘Saddleford Crossroads at half-past eleven,’

Only last month, it would seem, we were there,

Rising so early to get there by seven,

Rubbing our hands in the chill morning air.

Time must have flown by, for that was September.

Horses half fit, and the country quite blind,

Details of every run since, we remember,

Sorrows and joys of each day call to mind.

To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.