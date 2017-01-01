The Bowler and the Wide-Awake,To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.
The Topper and the Straw,
The Homburg and the Helmet
May be hats without a flaw;
The Bonnet of the Highlanders,
The Busby of the Greys
Are hats we shall remember
To the end of all our days;
The Jockey-cap of sunlit silk,
The Bishop’s Shovel-black
Can honor a cathedral town
Or grace a racing track.
But the neatest, sweetest headgear
Be it e’er so crushed or crude
Is the Hat upon the Skyline
When a forward fox is viewed.
The Perfect Hat
- Details
- Literature
- By Will H. Ogilvie
The Bowler and the Wide-Awake,To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.