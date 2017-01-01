Fox Hunting Life with Horse and Hound

Literature

the perfect hat3.ogilvieLionel Edwards illustrationThe Bowler and the Wide-Awake,
    The Topper and the Straw,
The Homburg and the Helmet
    May be hats without a flaw;
The Bonnet of the Highlanders,
    The Busby of the Greys
Are hats we shall remember
    To the end of all our days;
The Jockey-cap of sunlit silk,
    The Bishop’s Shovel-black
Can honor a cathedral town
    Or grace a racing track.
But the neatest, sweetest headgear
    Be it e’er so crushed or crude
Is the Hat upon the Skyline
    When a forward fox is viewed.

