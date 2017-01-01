Lionel Edwards illustrationThe Bowler and the Wide-Awake,

The Topper and the Straw,

The Homburg and the Helmet

May be hats without a flaw;

The Bonnet of the Highlanders,

The Busby of the Greys

Are hats we shall remember

To the end of all our days;

The Jockey-cap of sunlit silk,

The Bishop’s Shovel-black

Can honor a cathedral town

Or grace a racing track.

But the neatest, sweetest headgear

Be it e’er so crushed or crude

Is the Hat upon the Skyline

When a forward fox is viewed.

To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.