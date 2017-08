From Scarlet Blue and Green: A Book of Sporting Verse by Duncan Fife, with Illustrations by Cecil Aldin, MacMillan and Company, London, 1932

I am Dan—ten years old, and a little bit blind—

But it doesn’t annoy me, for people, I find,

Seem to vie with each other in being most kind,

For I’m pensioned.

When the weather is wet and the wind blowing cold,

And the others troop out for their walk when they’re told,

I curl up in my chair by the fire, for I’m old—

And I’m pensioned.

