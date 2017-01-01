Here are selections from The Epping Hunt, Thomas Hood’s humorous 1829 epic poem about shopkeeper John Huggins, who goes hunting one day astride a horse that he shares with his neighbor, Fig.

George Cruikshank was the illustrator for Thomas Hood's epic poem.

A stolid man of business was John Huggins...

Six days a week beheld him stand,

His business next his heart,

At counter with his apron tied

About his counter-part.

With a sporting core...

For all the live-long day before,

And all the night in bed,

Like Beckford, he had nourish’d “Thoughts

On Hunting” in his head.

To read more, log in (above) or click to subscribe.