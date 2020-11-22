Lot 9, Joseph Maiden (British, 1813 - 1843), WARE HORSE, Oil on board, 10-1/2" x 12", Signed, Inscribed en verso, $4,000 - 6,000

Sunday, November 22, 2020 will mark the eighth annual Sporting Art Auction at the Keeneland Sales Pavilion—a cooperative venture between the world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house and its Lexington, Kentucky neighbor, Cross Gate Gallery, a leading source of the world’s finest sporting art.

Bids may be made online or by phone for works by highly regarded artists at estimated prices as low as $1,000—a charcoal sketch by Munnings, for example. The hammer will fall on many lovely hunting paintings in the $3,000 to $10,000 range. At the more rarified altitudes, an Andrew Wyeth painting might bring six figures, and several of LeRoy Neiman's works are offered, one of which will surely fetch six figures. Be sure to see them when the online catalog becomes available.

To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.