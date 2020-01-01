Interchangeable cufflinks, dime size 17.91mm

When Beth de Loiselle—a painter and instructor of fine arts—met up with the work of Susan Smith Burnett and Paul Eaton—both designers and makers of fine bespoke jewelry—the result was art for wearing, not hanging.

Dog and Horse Fine Art Gallery represents both lines of jewelry in Charleston, South Carolina— Burnett’s, created in the United States, and Eaton’s, from England. (Eaton is also a world acclaimed miniature sculptor.) The Gallery also represents paintings by de Loiselle.

Gallery owner Jaynie Spector scheduled a sporting art event at the gallery and prompted Beth to furnish miniature horse portraits for cufflinks. Beth’s first step in researching this new sporting genre brought her to her first Blessing of Hounds in Hunt Valley, Maryland, where she was “blown away by the beauty and atmosphere of the event.” She created multiple paintings for cufflinks that would be interchangeable for the wearer and would also work as brooches. Susan Smith Burnett and Paul Eaton custom designed the jewelry to complete the pieces. They were an artistic hit at the event.

