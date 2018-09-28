Sculpture by Marcela Ganly

The Connecticut Cancer Foundation (CCF) of Old Saybrook, Connecticut will celebrate their Inaugural Gallery Exhibition, Horses: In Harmony, with a Reception and Gallery Discussion open to the public. The exhibit will be curated by Marsha Malinowski of Malinowski & Associates, Fine Art Advisory. The celebration will take place on Friday, September 28, 2018 from six to eight pm.

The exhibition will remain on display from Friday, September 28 until October 26, 2018. It is the first such exhibit to be presented in the new CCF Gallery in Old Saybrook, and it will introduce three acclaimed Argentinian artists to the American art world—sculptor Marcela Ganly, artist Esteban Diaz Mathé, and photographer Aldo Sessa.

