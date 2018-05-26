Piedmont Fox Hounds II by Rev. Michael Tang

The Museum of Hounds And Hunting will present an art show, The Year of the Hound: Showcasing the Foxhunts of Virginia. The show will open with a reception at Morven Park over the Virginia Foxhound Show Weekend. Artwork for the show has been created throughout the past foxhunting season by invited members of the American Academy of Equine Art (AAEA), a national organization founded in the Virginia Hunt Country in 1980.



All pieces—paintings and sculptures—will be new works of art representing every registered foxhunt in the Commonwealth: twenty-five active hunts. The show will open at 4 PM in the Morven Park Mansion, Leesburg, Virginia, on Saturday, May 26, 2018. An Opening Reception will be held Saturday evening from 5–7 PM. The show will be open on Sunday as well (the day of the hound show), and all works will remain on view until Saturday, June 30. The show will include about fifty new works by Signature members of the AAEA. All art will be for sale, and a portion of sales will benefit the Museum of Hounds and Hunting.

To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.