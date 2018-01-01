



The foxhunter is an expert on the breathtaking beauty of the early morning light. Who of us hasn’t been entranced on an autumn hunting morning with the first rays of sunlight refracting through a gazillion dew-crystals on the trees as the natural world morphes from gray to brilliance. I am especially taken by artists who can capture those fleeting moments, allowing us to dwell on the scene—something the sun never does!



Carol Lee Thompson is a full-time professional artist, classically trained in the methods of the Old Masters. She paints a wide range of subject matter, including equine and animal art, landscapes, foxhunting, and western themes. And she loves to play with light.

To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.