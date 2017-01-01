Fox Hunting Life with Horse and Hound

Ask the Experts

marion thorneThe Genesee Valley hunting country is blessed with both red fox and coyote which have coexisted for thirty-five years. So to say that I would draw specifically for coyote on any given day would be impossible. However, there are areas in which coyote are more likely to be in my country. If am drawing one of those areas, I am very mindful of the wind.

With a coyote it is much more important to draw upwind. He will get up and go much sooner than a fox will. To have the best chance of being close behind him, it is better to draw upwind so he does not wind us and bolt. I would enter the covert quietly, encouraging hounds to concentrate and draw fairly widely.

Panel of Experts

haight

Sherman Haight, ex-MFH

MFHA President 1978-1981
Historian, Author

Hugh Robards, ex-MFH

Huntsman, Author

photocomingsoon

Arthur Liese

President, The Sporting Gallery and Bookshop, Inc. Sporting Art Dealer

Dr. Matthew Mackay-Smith

Co-Founder, Former Medical Editor, Equus Magazine, Veterinarian, Writer, Historian

Dr. Roger Scullin, MFH

Veterinarian, Foxhound Breeder

Jerry Miller, MFH

Huntsman, Foxhound Breeder

Paul Striberry

Foxhunter, Horseman, Trainer
www.consciousriding.com

Nigel Peel, MFH (UK)

Hunstman, Breeder, Judge

C. Martin Wood III, MFH

MFHA President 1990-1993
Huntsman, Breeder, Judge

Steve Price

Author/Editor of 25 books, including The Whole Horse Catalog and 1001 Best Things Ever Said About Horses

C. Martin Scott, ex-MFH (UK)

Foxhound Breeder, Judge, Writer

marion thorne

Bill Gamble Photo

Marion Thorne, MFH

Huntsman, Foxhound Breeder

 

