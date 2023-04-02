Rainbow over the Beer Can Fixture of Grand Canyon Hounds on the morning of their last hunt. Photo by Mary Williams.

The Grand Canyon Hounds of Flagstaff, Arizona had their last Closing Meet this March. Paul Delaney has been the Master of this hunt since its beginning in the early 2000s. It has been one of the few "Western Hunts" and was the only recognized hunt in Arizona. Peter Wilson was the Professional Huntsman. Mary Williams, the Honorary Secretary, took this poignant photo of a rainbow seemingly ending at the water tower affectionately nicknamed "Beer Can".

Peter had an amazing pack of hounds, unique for the unique country. You were always sure to have one hell of a day while out with Paul and his hunt. This hunt club was one my favorite ones to visit, as I have had several amazing, hair-raising, and endorphin high days while out with their hounds. All within sight of the snowy Flagstaff Mountian or Grand Canyon's north wall.

2018 - Peter Wilson, Prof. Huntsman, with his staff and pack. Photo by Gretchen Pelham.

I am especially saddened by the loss of this great hunt. I have hunted with Paul on several occasions, including one memorable hunt where we left for the fixture when the temperature that morning was a negative 4. This hunt will be missed by many, including myself.

2013 - Paul Delaney drove us to the meet in -4 degrees. Photo by Gretchen Pelham.

Originally published April 2, 2023.