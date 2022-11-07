It's now the season of braided hunt horses, spotless turn-out, tally ho wagons, and outdoor blessings. In other words, it’s time for Opening Meet! Douglas Lees was a very busy photographer in Virginia recently as he attended Opening Meets for Piedmont Fox Hounds, Old Dominion Hunt, and Warrenton Hunt.

But all the hard work to get ready for such a High Holy Day is worth it. The spectacle of the day is a favorite of photographers. The first photographer that we are featuring is Douglas Lees. Mr. Lees attended three different Opening Meets in Virginia recently.

The Piedmont Fox Hounds' 2022 Opening Meet was held at Oakley Farm near Upperville.

Piedmont Fox Hounds 2022 Opening Meet featuring whipper-ins Michele St. Once and John Dean, with huntsman Jordan Hicks in the center. Photo by Douglas Lees.

Piedmont Fox Hounds 2022 Opening Meet of Huntsman Jordan Hicks and his pack. Photo by Douglas Lees.

Old Dominion Hunt's 2022 Opening Meet was held at High Meadow Manor near Flint Hill.

Old Dominion Hunt 2022 Opening Meet Field Master Betsy Parker moving off from High Meadow Manor. Photo by Douglas Lees.

Old Dominion Hunt 2022 Opening Meet carriage follower. Photo by Douglas Lees.

The 2022 Opening Meet for Warrenton Hunt was held at Elway Farm, near Warrenton.

Warrenton Hunt 2022 Opening Meet with Huntsman Matt van der Woude with whipper-ins Clydetta Poe Talbot and Melvin Johnson. Photo by Douglas Lees.

