Fox Hunting Life with Horse and Hound

It's now the season of braided hunt horses, spotless turn-out, tally ho wagons, and outdoor blessings. In other words, it’s time for Opening Meet! Douglas Lees was a very busy photographer in Virginia recently as he attended Opening Meets for Piedmont Fox Hounds, Old Dominion Hunt, and Warrenton Hunt.

But all the hard work to get ready for such a High Holy Day is worth it. The spectacle of the day is a favorite of photographers. The first photographer that we are featuring is Douglas Lees. Mr. Lees attended three different Opening Meets in Virginia recently. 

The Piedmont Fox Hounds' 2022 Opening Meet was held at Oakley Farm near Upperville.

PFH DSC 3790 Oakley near Upperville Va. left to right Michele St. Once whipper in Jordan Hicks huntsman John Dean whipper in Douglas LeePiedmont Fox Hounds 2022 Opening Meet featuring whipper-ins Michele St. Once and John Dean, with huntsman Jordan Hicks in the center. Photo by Douglas Lees.

PFH DSC 3836 Huntsman Jordan hicks Douglas LeePiedmont Fox Hounds 2022 Opening Meet of Huntsman Jordan Hicks and his pack. Photo by Douglas Lees.

Old Dominion Hunt's 2022 Opening Meet was held at High Meadow Manor near Flint Hill. 

ODH DSC 3563 Betsy Parker field master moving off from High Meadow Manor house Douglas LeeOld Dominion Hunt 2022 Opening Meet Field Master Betsy Parker moving off from High Meadow Manor. Photo by Douglas Lees.

ODH DSC 3311 High Meadow Manor near Flint Hill Va Douglas LeeOld Dominion Hunt 2022 Opening Meet carriage follower. Photo by Douglas Lees.

The 2022 Opening Meet for Warrenton Hunt was held at Elway Farm, near Warrenton.

WHC DSC 4021 Huntsman Matt van der Woude with whipper ins Clydetta Poe Talbot and Melvin Johnson Douglas LeeWarrenton Hunt 2022 Opening Meet with Huntsman Matt van der Woude with whipper-ins Clydetta Poe Talbot and Melvin Johnson. Photo by Douglas Lees.

WHC DSC 4027 Huntsman Matt van der Woude Douglas LeeWarrenton Hunt 2022 Opening Meet with Huntsman Matt van der Woude with whipper-ins Clydetta Poe Talbot and Melvin Johnson. Photo by Douglas Lees.

 

