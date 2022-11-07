It's now the season of braided hunt horses, spotless turn-out, tally ho wagons, and outdoor blessings. In other words, it’s time for Opening Meet! Douglas Lees was a very busy photographer in Virginia recently as he attended Opening Meets for Piedmont Fox Hounds, Old Dominion Hunt, and Warrenton Hunt.
The Piedmont Fox Hounds' 2022 Opening Meet was held at Oakley Farm near Upperville.
Old Dominion Hunt's 2022 Opening Meet was held at High Meadow Manor near Flint Hill.
The 2022 Opening Meet for Warrenton Hunt was held at Elway Farm, near Warrenton.