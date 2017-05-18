Stop by the Foxhunting Life booth at the Virginia Foxhound Show and meet our guest, Mary Kalergis. She’ll be talking about her new book, Foxhunters Speak: An Oral History of American Foxhunting, and signing copies. The book has received high praise from readers.

Also, we’ll be previewing and accepting advance orders for our 2018 Foxhunting Life Calendar. We have a special deal for pre-orders!

Our new calendar is affectionately dedicated to Hugh Robards, just retired from a brilliant fifty-five-year career in hunt service. He appears on the cover (and on the inside) in his final hunt as a professional huntsman. We are proud to publish Middleburg Photo’s gorgeous composition of Robards and the foxhounds of the Middleburg Hunt (VA) on the grass, framed by the bare trees of early spring, all against a blue sky adrift with fair weather clouds.

Robards spent his longest professional stint in Ireland’s challenging ditch-and-bank country as huntsman for the County Limerick Foxhounds. For twenty-seven seasons he provided world-class sport for Master Lord Daresbury, the hard riding members, and a constant stream of hunting visitors from around the globe.

Also represented in this year’s calendar photo collection are hunts from across North America, England, and Ireland. Images include horses and hounds in action, seductive scenes shot in the most beautiful hunting landscapes imaginable, and photographs that simply tell a story about foxhunting.

And we still have a very few remaining of those smashing blue birdseye stock ties. They represent a handsome and traditional article of foxhunting attire that we first learned about, coincidentally, from Hugh Robards! Click for article.

See you at the show!

