Randy Rouse on his steeplechase champion Cinzano. The pair went to the post 11 times, and won every race. / Douglas Lees photo

Randolph D. “Randy” Rouse—Master of Foxhounds, retired champion race rider, Thoroughbred trainer, musician, and national steeplechase icon, died early Friday, April 7, 2017 at age one-hundred.

He was the oldest trainer in North American Thoroughbred history to saddle a winner, ever. He was ninety-nine last April when his Hishi Soar won the Daniel Van Clief Memorial at Foxfield Spring Races. This season, at age one hundred, just one week before his death, he saddled Hishi Soar and won the Open Hurdle Race at the Orange County Point-to-Point in Virginia.

To read more, log in (above) or click to subscribe.