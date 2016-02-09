Click image for larger version. / Joanne Maisano photo

Following the foxhounds of the Blue Ridge Hunt from their meeting at the Reid Family’s Stonebridge fixture the other day, photographer Joanne Maisano got herself in the right place at the right time. Camera in hand, watching hounds mark the stickpile, Joanne shot an action sequence that wildlife photographers dream about. Be sure to click the image for a larger version. You don’t want to miss the expressions on the faces of every living creature captured in that single moment. Not a word of text is necessary!

(Front to rear) fox, hounds, and huntsman Graham Buston

We’ve selected a series of photos from Joanne’s action-sequence to present a slide show of what transpired, and one version of what might have been running through the fox’s mind during its escape. Click on the readmore link (below, open to everyone), then click on the first image (below) in the sequence.

Getting hot; time to leave. I got under, but hounds will just jump or bank it ... Straight and fast into the open? Or keep ’em after me on the other side of the fenc... Yup, that worked. Got ’em all bunched up in the corner now, getting ... Huntsman Graham Buston, keepin’ the tambourine a-r...

Posted February 9, 2016