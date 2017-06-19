Karen Myer photoYou just received the most beautiful fox head earrings last week for your birthday. Won’t they look smashing in the hunting field, worn with your new dark blue frock coat?

You just heard a staccato burst of perhaps ten rapid notes on the huntsman’s horn from inside the covert. What’s happening?

Your blood is up, hounds are racing in full cry, your horse is jumping every obstacle with enthusiasm, and it’s clearly the best run of the season. You gallop through an open gate and repeat the call you heard from riders ahead of you. “Gate, please!” Have you fulfilled your duty?

The whipper-in gallops by and advises the Field Master that a leash of foxes just left the covert. What?

Foxhunting Life provides a wealth of tips, guidelines, and resources for those new to the sport of foxhunting. Even experienced foxhunters are often stuck on a question of correct apparel, how to interpret a particular call on the huntsman’s horn, the etiquette of the field, or the meaning of an arcane foxhunting term. Here’s a reminder about links on our website (found under the drop down menus) that will take you to useful information for both beginners and experienced foxhunters alike.

Posted June 19, 2017