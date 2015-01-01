John Denis became the first huntsman of the County Galway Hunt (the Blazers) when it was organised in 1839 / Courtesy of Noel Mullins

The Castleboy Hunt Club, established in 1803, hunted the Galway foxes until 1839. At that time a new hunt committee founded the County Galway Hunt, better known today as the Galway Blazers. John Denis, a direct ancestor of the only lady huntsman of the Blazers, Molly O’Rourke, was appointed the first huntsman.



Today the chairman is Janet Coveney, and the Masters are Michael Dempsey, Liam Clancy, Vincent Shields, Dr. Rose Dempsey, Michael McDonagh, and David McCarty. The huntsman is Tom Dempsey, son of senior Master Michael Dempsey, and the professional whipper-in is Nathan O’Connor from Duhallow country. There are three Field Masters: Willie Leahy (uncle of Tony Leahy, North America’s newly-elected MFHA president), Kevin Dempsey, and Johnny Geoghegan.

In years past, top Hollywood stars were often seen in Galway visiting the late film director and actor John Huston, a Joint-Master of the Blazers at the time. I have great personal memories of hunting with the Blazers over the years, starting as a child over sixty years ago. In later years I had the pleasure also of serving on the Blazers hunt committee. Few had transport in those early days, so we hacked to meets sometime five and often up to twenty miles from our hometown Loughrea, especially if the meet was Athenry or Turloughmore.

