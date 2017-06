Brazos Valley Mudbug 2014 is Grand Champion Foxhound at the Central States Hound Show. Sandy Dixon, MFH shows hound. Judge John Gray is standing. / Angela Fain photo

Sandy Dixon, MFH and huntsman of the Brazos Valley Hounds scored her second Grand Championship this season, this time at the Central States Hound Show on May 13, 2017 in Stilwell, Kansas. Brazos Valley Mudbug 2014, an American foxhound, was judged Best in Show.

Mudbug is by Brazos Valley Jett 2012 ex Brazos Valley Minnow 2010. Mudbug’s dam Winnow is by Brazos Valley Catfish 2006, a three-time Grand Champion at the Southwest Hound Show.

