Grand Champion Hillsboro Godfrey 2016 / Leslie Shepherd photo

It could not have been a more perfect day for the eleventh Southern Hound Show at Live Oak Plantation, Monticello, Florida, held on April 8, 2017. With fifty-two degrees rising into the low seventies, hounds and staff were showing at their best.

The Grand Champion of Show, Hillsboro Godfrey’16, was Unentered Champion here last year, bred and shown at the time by Tony Leahy, Master and huntsman of Fox River Valley Hunt (IL). Leahy graciously gave Godfrey to Hillsboro at the conclusion of the 2016 Southern Hound Show.

We have reproduced last year’s show photo of Godfrey (below) to illustrate the difference one year’s development made in transforming an unentered youngster into an adult foxhound and a Grand Champion. Note the deeper chest and added muscle easily seen over the loin and hindquarter, and the generally increased bone and substance all over.

To read more, log in (above) or click to subscribe.