Horses

Details
Horses

orangecountyptp.hishi soar.leesHishi Soar, owned and trained by Randy Rouse, 100, wins the Locust Hill Open Hurdle Race with Gerard Galligan in the irons. / Douglas Lees photo

Has a one-hundred-year-old owner/trainer ever before won an organized point-to-point race? In May, last year, at age ninety-nine, Randy Rouse, MFH of the Loudoun Fairfax Hunt (VA), saddled his Hishi Soar, put Gerard Galligan up, and won the featured race at Foxfield in Charlottesville—the sanctioned $25,000 Daniel Van Clief Memorial optional allowance hurdle. That feat made Rouse the oldest American ever to train a Thoroughbred winner.

Last Saturday, April 2, 2017, Rouse, brought Hishi Soar to the Orange County Point-to-Point Races at Locust Hill Farm, put Galligan up again, and won the Open Hurdle Race in a five-horse field.

