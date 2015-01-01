William Henry Ogilvie was born in Scotland, but spent the decade of his twenties in Australia, a country that captivated him. He had a deep love of horses and traveled down under breaking horses and droving at the cattle stations. He explored the outback widely, camping as he went, and much of his poetry was written in and about Australia. Upon returning to England Ogilvie settled into a countryman’s life of riding, foxhunting, and writing.

William Henry Ogilvie / John Kinmont Moir portrait, 1937When you've ridden a four-year-old half of the day

And, foam to the fetlock, they lead him away,

With a sigh of contentment you watch him depart

While you tighten the girths on the horse of your heart.

There is something between you that both understand

As it thrills an old message from bit-bar to hand.

As he changes his feet in that plunge of desire

To the thud of his hoofs all your courage takes fire.

