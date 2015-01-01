“As a child, I enjoyed watching the antics of foxes in the surrounding countryside,” says sculptor Carrie Quade. “I rode my ponies and horses in the farmland surrounding my home and also had the opportunity to ride with a local foxhunting group. In all my observations of foxes, the behaviors and attitudes were distinctive.

“While much of my bronze sculpture expresses some of my favorite animal personalities, my curiosity for new subjects, sculpture mediums, and Three-D technology has given me new inspiration for creating and casting sculpture.”

To read more, a subscription is needed: Click here to subscribe